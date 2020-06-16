PROGRAMME FOR GOVERNMENT IS “WORRYING” FOR IRELAND – SF LEADER MCDONALD

The deal agreed between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens is worrying for Ireland.

That’s the view of Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald who says her party was kept out of making real change.

The proposed programme for government will be sent out to party members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens and it’s the grassroots who will decide if it goes ahead.

Mary Lou McDonald told the Morning Mix the plan falls down in almost every single area:

Fine Gael TD for Wexford Paul Kehoe says Sinn Fein had the opportunity to make the change they talk about but didn’t take it:

