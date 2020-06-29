PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON OYLEGATE TO ROSSLARE MOTORWAY

The public will have their say on the proposed N11 N25 Oilgate to Rosslare Harbour road scheme when a consultation process begins next week.

Wexford County Council is offering locals in the areas of the eight proposed options a chance to give their opinions on the 30km route which will link Rosslare Europort to the M11.

The process will open next Monday the 6th of July with closing submissions on the 20th.

A feedback form can be completed online at the project website www,oilgate2rosslareharbour.ie, while information leaflets are currently being distribued to almost 7000 homes across the study area.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email