People may only be allowed spend 90 minutes in restaurants and pubs that serve food when they reopen at the end of the month.

It’s understood it will be part of new measures that will allow the two metre social distancing rule to be reduced to one in certain circumstances.

Customers will also have to pre-book and spend at least nine euro on a substantial meal.

Wexford publican Liam Sinnott of Sinnott’s Bar says pubs will be ready to adapt to any changes that may be put in place:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email