ROSSLARE GASTRO PUB SOLD

One of County Wexfords best known hostelries has been sold

Tides Restaurant in Rosslare Strand had been on the market since last fall and has aquired a new owner

Well known Irish soccer international Stephen Hunt sold the business which he had bought and refurbished in 2014

It was advertised at 775 thousand euro and its understood it sold in that region

Tides Restaurant has been bought by well Wexford town publican Liam Sinnott of the Gaelic Bar in Bishopswater with John Keane auctioneers having carraige of sale

