SHEEHAN WELCOMES REVIEW OF 2012 PENSION RULES IN NEW COMMISSON

The Pensions Commission which is due to be set up by the next government will take a look at the 2012 Contributory Pension Rules.

That’s according to Wexford County Council chairman Michael Sheehan who says he has been assured by those who negotiated the programme for government that the scheme will be reviewed.

The issue of pensions was seen as a sticking point originally in the deal between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens which has yet to be agreed on by the grassroots of each party.

Fianna Fail councillor Sheehan explains who should benefit if the 2012 rules were amended:

