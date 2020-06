Wexford shops will need your support when they reopen on Monday.

That’s the view of the Mayor of Wexford George Lawlor who is looking to encourage the county to buy local.

Many retailers will open their doors for the first time since March when Phase 2 of the Government’s Restarting Ireland plan comes into effect from the 8th of June.

The Labour county councillor says we need to all pull together to keep jobs in Wexford:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email