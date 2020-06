There were reports of a funnel cloud formation seen over Enniscorthy before the storm hit yesterday.

This is column of rotating air that can turn into a tornado if it manages to touchdown on land before spiraling out.

Videos and photos posted to social media showed the weather formation taking shape over the middle of the county yesterday evening.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says these tornado like weather features can often be found before thunderstorms:

