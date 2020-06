Hundreds of people gathered in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, this evening to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

A guard of honour took place as his remains were brought to his family home in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

The 49-year-old worked in Ballaghaderreen for more than 20 years.

He was shot dead in nearby Castlerea on Wednesday night and a man remains in custody in connection with the murder.

