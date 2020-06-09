Two Additional Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford – Latest Figures

Two additional cases of Covid 19 have been identified in Co. Wexford over the past twenty four hours. It brings the total number of cases in the county to 216.

Over the weekend one new case was confirmed in Co. Wexford – breaking a 16 day run of no cases here.

The latest figures last night show a further rise in the number of cases in Co. Wexford with two more people contracting corona virus. Only 9 new cases were diagnosed nationally yesterday.

The HSE has confirmed there are no cases of Covid 19 on site at Wexford General Hospital as of 8pm last night, however one patient is being treated as a suspected case at the hospital.

Latest statistics also show no issues with capacity at Wexford General Hospital – it currently has 19 vacant general beds and 6 vacant critical care beds.

Wicklow has a total of 670 cases of Covid 19, Kilkenny 345, Carlow 168 and Waterford has 154 cases since the outbreak began in March.

