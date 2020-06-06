VIRTUAL DIP 2020 LOOKING TO BREAK WORLD RECORD WHILE FUNDRAISING FOR AOIBHEANN’S PINK TIE

Hundreds of women in County Wexford and beyond are going to try and break a world record this afternoon by taking part in the Virtual Dip 2020.

The event is being organised to replace the usual Strip and Dip charity fundraiser for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

Over 1,800 women stripped off and ran into the sea in County Wicklow last year and has raised almost 800,000 euro in 7 years in the fight against children’s cancer.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the dip has moved online and participants need to be in a body of water such as a bath and you can keep your clothes on.

The group are looking to break the world record for “most photos of people in water uploaded to Facebook in one hour”.

Deirdre Featherstone is the organiser of the event and she told Alan McGuire on the Saturday Show it’s vitally important that you’re ready to go from 2pm:

