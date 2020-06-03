VIRUS PANDEMIC CAUSES HIGH RATE OF UNEMPLOYMENT

Ireland’s unemployment rate at the end of May was 26.1 per cent.

CSO figures show that it was a slight improvement on the figure for April.

More than half of people aged 15 to 24 are unemployed.

The standard rate for unemployment in May was 5.6 per cent , however when account is taken of those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment that figure rises to 26.1 per cent.

That represents a slight improvement on the April figure of 28.2 per cent.

The rate of unemployment is broadly the same for men and women.

