The new chairman of Wexford County Council is Independent Ger Carthy

Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly is the new mayor of Wexford

Frank Staples from Fine Gael is new chairman of Rosslare Municipal District

Michael Whelan from Fianna Fail is the new chairman of the New Ross District

Fianna Fail’s Barbara Ann Murphy is the new chairperson of the Enniscorthy District Council while Joe O’Sullivan from Fianna Fail is new chairman of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District

