WEXFORD FESTIVAL OPERA MOVING ONLINE THIS YEAR WITH 8 DAY PROGRAMME

The Wexford Festival Opera will be moving online this year.

The Artistic Director and Chief Executive has said that it’s with a heavy heart that they have taken the decision to reschedule this year’s original events to October of 2021.

Waiting for Shakespeare …The Festival in the air’ is an 8 day programme which will be an online celebration of music and theatre starting on the 11th of October.

Further details of where and how to join in on the online activities will be announced shortly.

Chief Executive of the Festival David McLoughlin was speaking to Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix:

