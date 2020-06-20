WEXFORD FREE FROM COVID FOR AN 11TH DAY AS SPORT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT FROM MONDAY WEEK

There are 16 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in the country’s Intensive Care Units.

It represents a steep drop from the peak of 140 people, that was recorded in April.

There has been no case of coronavirus recorded in county Wexford for 11 days with the total number of cases standing at 216.

Wexford General Hospital has also reported some good news with no confirmed or suspected cases of Covid 19 today. It has been 23 days since there was an active case in the hospital.

Meanwhile, all sporting events will be allowed to resume from the end of the month but with limited numbers of spectators.

Small weddings and other social and cultural gatherings of less than 50 people indoors will also be allowed from June 29th.

Barbers, hairdressers, pubs, gyms and cinemas will be among the businesses allowed to open their doors after months of restrictions.

Most of the measures have been brought forward from July or August as the spread of the Coronavirus remains low.

