At a distance meeting of Wexford GAA last night the format for the county championship for this year was decided on

The local club championship is going to be reformatted so that there will be 4 groups of 3 in both hurling and football

Theres also not going to be any relegation for teams in any championship this year but there will be promotions

The first round is expected to held in within the next couple of months

