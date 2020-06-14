WEXFORD HAS GONE 5 DAYS WITHOUT A CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID 19

There have been no confirmed cases of Covid 19 in County Wexford for 5 days.

The number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 216 with only 3 confirmed cases since the start of June.

Wexford General Hospital remains Covid free according to the figures however 3 suspected cases are awaiting test results.

Nationally, last night’s figures released by the HSE show a rise of 5 deaths and 46 confirmed cases. It’s believed 22 of those cases were taken on Monday and Tuesday of last week.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says this is was normal practice for the National Virus Reference lab and the increase in notifications did not represent an increase in the daily incidence of the virus.

