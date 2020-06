Senator Malcolm Byrne has expressed concern that hospital waiting lists have been growing significantly during the Covid19 lockdown period.

He pointed out that nationally, the numbers waiting for inpatient appointments grew from 66,700 at the end of February to 86,300 at the end of April.

In Wexford General Hospital, Malcolm Byrne drew attention to the fact that the list has more than doubled from 249 people in February to 546 in April.