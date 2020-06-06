WEXFORD NOT INCLUDED IN FIRST ROUND OF NCT AND NDLS CENTRE REOPENINGS

Driver theory tests and NCT checks will be able to be carried out from June 8th.

Not all centres will be able to re-open, with the Department of Transport advising people to check its website to see their local centres.

No NCT centres in Wexford will reopen from Monday with Waterford’s NCT centre the only one to reopen in the South East.

The NDLS centres in Carlow, Waterford and Kilkenny will reopen with again, no centre in Wexford opening for now.

However, the Driver Theory Test Centre on Paul Quay in Wexford Town will reopen from the 8th of June.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has said they’re looking at all available options to allow driving tests to be carried out.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email