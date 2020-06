There has been at least one major casualty to the hospitality sector in Wexford Town after the Covid 19 crisis as well known cafe the Button and Spoon is set to permenantly close.

In a post on it’s website, the owners say they are in the process of winding up the business.

The Button and Spoon cafe was opened by Nuala and Nigel Grant on Church Lane in Wexford Town and has been a favourite of many for the last few years

