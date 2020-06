Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy says she is tired of hearing the same old story about the development of Rosslare Europort

She says there is any amount of good intention on the issue but no action

The newly elected TD is making the development of the port a priority during her time in the Dail

Verona Murphy says a breakthrough has to come through government and she is not going to be sidelined on the matter

