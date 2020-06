County Wexford stands to economically benefit as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic

That’s the belief of the newly created Invest Wexford group who believe the practice of working from home is now keeping some thousands of professionals staying in the county everyday

Head of Invest Wexford Ed Murphy says the scale of this change in work practice is such that over eight thousand workers are now staying in the county to work from home

