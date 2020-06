County Wexford is among the top three counties for Irish people holidaying at home this summer

Co Galway is the top destination with Kerry second and Wexford third

Irish sustainable backpack company SunDrift commissioned the survey of 500 people – with 90% saying they intended to travel more after the lockdown ends.

Other counties proving popular are Cork, Donegal and Sligo but Wexford is the only county in Leinster to feature

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email