WIDESPREAD COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID 19 COULD RETURN IF WE’RE NOT CAREFUL – DR HOLOHAN

The Chief Medical Officer is warning that the “widespread community transmission” of Covid-19 we saw here in April could easily return.

Dr Tony Holohan was commenting on the release of the latest data on the pandemic here, as two more deaths were confirmed.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency team saw the second-highest number of cases announced in one day so far this month.

22 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, and two more people have died.

It means the death toll in the Republic stands at 1,715 — while 25,374 people are now known to have been infected.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Tony Holohan said there’s “a very real risk” that the widespread transmission of the virus could come back again.

He said nine of the 22 cases confirmed yesterday involved patients under the age of 35 — a reminder that “no-one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them”.

Meanwhile there has been no increase in the number of covid cases in County Wexford with the number still standing at 216.

Wexford General Hospital recorded no confirmed or suspected cases at the site for the 24th day in a row last night.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email