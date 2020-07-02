165 Terminations Of Pregnancy Reported In Co. Wexford In 2019

New figures show Co. Wexford reported the ninth highest number of terminations of pregnancy during 2019. The report was published by the Department of Health.

The figures show 165 terminations were reported to the Minister for Health from women who live or reside in Co. Wexford.

It’s the ninth highest figure nationwide after Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Tipperary.

174 terminations were reported in Tipperary, 149 in Waterford, 96 in Kilkenny and 74 in Carlow.

The report says 21 terminations nationally were due to a risk to life or health, 3 were due to a risk to life or health in an emergency and 100 due to a condition likely to lead to the death of the fetus.

