2 SUSPECTED COVID19 CASES ON SITE AT WEXFORD GENERAL AWAITING TEST RESULTS

1 more person has died from Covid 19 in Ireland.

Figures released last night showed that the death toll from the virus now stands at 1,741 while 11 further cases were also announced.

The Department of Health have declined to provide a county by county breakdown of the latest figures with an update expected tomorrow.

However, as of Friday night’s figures, Wexford remained Covid free for the previous 8 days with 217 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.

There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus at Wexford General Hospital however, there are 2 suspected cases on site awaiting test results.

