431 Leaner Or Novice Drivers Fined In Co. Wexford Last Year

Learner or novice drivers in Co. Wexford paid the fifth highest amount of fines nationally last year for breaking the law.

431 leaner or novice drivers across the county settled Garda penalties for offences such as driving without a qualified driver.

The fines amounted to just over €35,000.

It represents an increase from 273 leaner or novice drivers who were fined in Co. Wexford in 2018.

A third of the fines nationally last year were in Dublin, followed by Cork, Kildare, Limerick and Wexford.

