Wexford has now gone 8 days without a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The figures released last night showed that there was no increase in Covid cases here with the number remaining at 217 since the outbreak began.

Nationally, 9 further cases and 2 deaths were announced bringing the total of dead in the country to 1,740

Wexford General Hospital remains Covid free with no confirmed or suspected cases on site according to the latest figures.

