SIPTU members at Aer Lingus have rejected the company’s pay and job proposals.

They voted by 55 per cent to 45 per cent against the Covid-19 crisis recovery plan proposed by the airline.

The proposals were put to a ballot of the union’s 1500 members at Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports over recent days.

The company had warned of further job losses and pay cuts if the plan was rejected by unions.

