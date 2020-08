149 adults in Wexford and Waterford who were abused as children haven’t been allocated a social worker by Tusla.

According to latest figures released recently, the national number of cases that haven’t been referred stands at 564.

The figures in Wexford and Waterfore makes up 38 per cent of all ‘retrospective abuse’ cases referred to the agency.

Minister of State at the Department of Children, Anne Rabbitte, says the figures are unacceptable.



