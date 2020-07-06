BARRY COWEN EXPLAINS DRINK DRIVING TO CABINET

A number of government ministers have said they’re satisfied with Barry Cowen’s explanation of his drink driving ban.

The Agriculture Minister was put off the road for three months in 2016 for driving under the influence while on a provisional licence.

Arriving to the cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle Barry Cowen had no comment on his drink driving ban.

Over the weekend he said he was embarrassed by it and it showed a serious lack of judgement on his part.

No comment either today from his Fianna Fáil ministerial colleagues – but the other parties in the coalition said they accepted his version of events.

