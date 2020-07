A rescheduled Black Lives Matter demonstration is due to take place on Wexford Quays next Saturday.

The group Black Lives Matter Wexford have re-organised a protest against worldwide racism and police brutality in memory of American George Floyd who was killed by police in Minnesota in May.

The group have stressed that anyone attending the call for action must maintain social distancing and wear face masks while advising protesters to obey the government guidelines.

