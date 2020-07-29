CARTHY TO “GATECRASH” BOROUGH COUNCIL MEETING AFTER REPEATED NO-SHOWS FROM OFFICIALS

The Chairman of Wexford County Council has vowed to “gatecrash” the next Borough Council meeting if he doesn’t get a response from various department officials when questions are submitted on behalf of the Rosslare Municipal District.

Councillor Ger Carthy says he is left with no alternative after what he says are repeated no shows from officials who are requested to attend meetings and provide answers to queries.

He says Irish Water also failed to co-operate with Rosslare District.

According to Carthy, money was withdrawn from wastewater schemes in Kimore Quay and Duncannon as well as other areas in the county.

This could lead to raw sewage entering the sea at Kilmore Quay and answers are needed on how to move forward.

