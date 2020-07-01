Co. Council Chairman Appeals To The Taoiseach To Appoint A Junior Minister In Co. Wexford

The Chairman of Wexford County Council has written to the Taoiseach asking him to appoint a Junior Minister in Co. Wexford.

Michéal Martin is expected to appoint 17 Junior Ministers following a cabinet meeting today. The Taoiseach has been criticised for not appointing any senior Minister in the South East.

Co. Wexford had two junior Ministers during the last administration.

Fianna Fail’s James Browne and Fine Gael’s Paul Kehoe, who is an outgoing Junior Minister, will both be hoping for a call from Michéal Martin.

Wexford County Council Chairman Ger Carthy says it’s vital to have a voice at the cabinet table.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email