Co. Wexford School Principal Says New Covid Guidelines Will Be A Challenge For Schools

The Principal of a National School in Co. Wexford says interim guidelines from the Department of Education pose a “serious challenge” for small schools.

The new guidance says social distancing won’t be essential for children in the first four years of school.

However, students from third class to sixth class in national school and all secondary school students will be advised to keep at least one metre apart.

Brendan Roache, Principal of Monamolin National School, says smaller schools won’t be able to have all of their pupils in class at the same time.

