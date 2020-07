Tourists should not be coming to Ireland right now.

That’s the statement from the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

It comes after worries about US tourists coming to Ireland and spreading COVID-19.

Measures are being talked about today and at another cabinet meeting later this week.

But the government won’t ban flights in – and is instead talking about stepping up the tracking of people who arrive in to make sure they self isolate.

