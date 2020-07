The safest holiday to take this summer is one at home.

That’s the advice from the government following the publication of the travel greenlist late last night.

It’s been referred to by one commentator as Schrodinger’s Greenlist.

A list of 15 countries you both can and shouldn’t travel to.

The Greenlist will be reviewed every two weeks with the prospect of countries being added or removed depending on how they’re handling the virus.

