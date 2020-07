The World Health Organisation is being urged to consider new guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus indoors.

Up to now, it’s said the disease is spread through droplets when people cough or sneeze.

But a group of more than 200 scientists from 32 countries think the possibility of airborne transmission is being underestimated.

That’s where aerosols from people speaking or breathing out hang around in the air in an indoor setting like pubs and offices.

