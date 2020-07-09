COUNTY WEXFORD CHAMBER CHIEF RESIGNS

The Chief Executive of County Wexford Chamber has resigned her position after only six months in the job.

In a surprise move Fionna Lewis spoke of her decision on Morning Mix.

Its the third resignation in the past few weeks after Sean Reidy and Dermot Devereux both stepped back from their voluntary roles within the organisation.

Last year three chambers, Wexford, New Ross and Gorey amalgamated to form County Wexford Chamber of Commerce while Enniscorthy Chamber declined to be become involved

Fiona Lewis cited the enormous challenges face by the Chamber from Covid 19 as the main reason for her stepping back

