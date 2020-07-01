Danone Wexford Is The First Carbon Neutral Plant Of Its Kind Worldwide

Co. Wexford has the first ever carbon neutral baby formula production facility in the world. Danone Wexford which employs over 300 people has secured a carbon neutral certification while doubling production volumes.

This landmark announcement means Danone is on target to achieve zero net carbon emissions across its entire chain by 2050.

Danone transformed its Wexford Town site into a carbon neutral facility between 2010 and 2020. The Wexford zero-waste to landfill facility powered by 100% renewable electricity is the first carbon neutral baby formula plant in the world.

It’s been certified by the Carbon Trust, which is an independent global climate change and sustainability consultancy.

Danone Wexford produces leading brands like Aptamil, Cow & Gate and Nutrilon for consumers in 41 countries around the world. The plant manufactures high-quality baby formula using 100% renewable electricity and uses a biomass boiler powered by locally sourced sustainable wood fuels.

This has resulted in a 70% reduction in its direct carbon footprint since 2010.

Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and CEO of Danone, says during these extraordinary times, it is more important than ever to protect the local ecosystems where we operate and create sustainable value for everyone.

