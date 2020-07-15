DARA CALLEARY REPLACES SACKED BARRY COWEN AT CABINET

Dara Calleary has been named as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Jack Chambers has been named the new government Chief Whip while Sean Fleming has been promoted to Junior Minister in the Department of Finance.

It comes as Micheál Martin faced increased scrutiny in the Dáil over his sacking of Barry Cowen last night.

Martin defended voting down proposals yesterday afternoon that would have brought Mr Cowen into the Dáil to answer questions on his drink driving offence.

The Taoiseach said he wanted Barry Cowen to do so voluntarily and when he refused he was sacked.

