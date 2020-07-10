Dutch Company Announces Another Major Development For Rosslare Europort

Rosslare Europort has received another positive boost.

A Dutch company has just acquired an additional one hundred thousand square meters of land at the port to develop a free zone.

These are secured customs areas where non European Union goods can be introduced free of import duties and charges.

XELLZ, has already secured two hundred thousand square meters of land at Rosslare Europort for the development of a Business Park and an offshore Wind Energy hub.

Last week Iarnród Éireann also announced a thirty million euro investment plan to transform the port.

