€58,000 FUNDING BOOST FOR ROSSLARE TO WATERFORD GREENWAY

26 new Greenways are to be developed across the country.

€4.5 million in funding is being given to projects through the Carbon Tax Fund.

The Rosslare to Waterford Greenway is to receive €58,000 which will go towards producing a 58km route between Rosslare and the Bellview connection.

There’s also €80,000 put aside for the Waterford Greenway and €150,000 for a similar scheme, the Barrow Valley in County Carlow.

The Rosslare funding has been welcomed by Enniscorthy TD James Browne who says today’s boost is an important step forward for the project.

Fáilte Ireland says it is critical we invest in the future of walking and cycling for communities and visitors.

