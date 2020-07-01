Enniscorthy’s Paul Kehoe Rules Himself Out Of The Race For A Position As Junior Minister

An Enniscorthy Fine Gael TD says he doesn’t want to be considered for a position as a Junior Minister.

Paul Kehoe, who had served as Chief Whip and Junior Minister for Defence, has told the Taoiseach he wants to spend more time with his family after nine years in Government.

Michéal Martin is expected to appoint 17 new Junior Ministers across the country. He failed to appoint a senior Minister in Co. Wexford or the South East last weekend.

Fianna Fail’s James Browne from Enniscorthy will be hoping for a position.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email