FAMILY PRAISE LOCAL COMMUNITY IN GOREY AFTER DEIRDRE REDMOND SEARCH

The family of Deirdre Redmond have thanked the public for their assistance in the search for the missing Gorey woman.

The search was called off last night after a body was discovered near Courtown by the Coastguard.

Gardai say foul play is not suspected in her death.

In a post on Facebook late last night, Deirdre’s son Jason praised the local community for coming together to provide support and help the Redmond family in whatever way they could.

Jason says the family now has solace and they will give the “amazing, caring and most beautiful woman the send off she deserves”.

