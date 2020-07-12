GARDAI APPEAL FOR PUBLIC’S HELP IN THE SEARCH OF MISSING GOREY WOMAN

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old woman who’s been missing since yesterday.

It’s believed Deirdre Redmond left her home in Gorey at approximately 2 o clock yesterday afternoon and failed to return.

She’s described as having short red or dark hair, is approximately 5ft 6″ in height and of slim build.

When last seen she was wearing a purple top and dark jeans.

Gardai are concerned about her and over 100 people took part in a search effort around Gorey town this morning.

Anyone with any information about Deirdre’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or any Garda station.

