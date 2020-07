Wexford County Council is urging people to avoid gathering in large numbers at beaches around the county.

Gardaí were drafted in to redirect people heading for Duncannon Beach yesterday afternoon.

The Council says it had one of its busiest days of the year at the beach yesterday. Lifeguards counted 300 people on the strand and 60 more in the water.

David Minogue, Communications Manager with Wexford County Council, says they’ll be sending out warnings to avoid a repeat of yesterday.

