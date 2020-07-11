GOREY NEEDS TO FIX WATER ISSUES IF THE TOWN IS TO CONTINUE GROWING – BYRNE

The ongoing issues with the water supply in the Gorey area needs to be fixed and a plan must be put in place to deal with the problems in the long term.

That’s the view of local Senator Malcolm Byrne who is seeking a meeting with Irish Water in the near future.

Parts of the town were left without water yesterday afternoon due to a reservoir issue while a major pipe burst last weekend left the area without access to water for several hours.

In a statement, Senator Byrne says as Gorey grows as a town, it’s essential that a reliable and sufficient water supply be put in place.

