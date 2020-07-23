Government Stimulus Package: Wexford People Encouraged To Holiday At Home

The Government will launch a July stimulus package worth at least 7 billion euro today.

People across Co. Wexford will be encouraged to holiday at home this year and the Government will give back €125 if you spend €600 on accommodation and food.

Some clarity is also expected for the thousands of workers across the county being supported by the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

Robert Troy, Minister of State for Trade says it won’t end in August as planned. He says its likely to be extended until next April.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email