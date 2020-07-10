INCREASING NUMBER OF CONFIRMED COVID 19 CASES

The number of people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic increased last week for the first time in over two months.

It increased by nine from the previous week.

The Central Statistics Office says 78 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic last week – up from 69 the week before.

It’s the first time in 10 weeks that the number of cases increased.

But several counties throughout the country continue to record very few cases.

Clare and Offaly had no new cases for the third week in a row.

For eight consecutive weeks, Clare, Leitrim, Longford, Tipperary and Wexford have recorded less than 10 new cases.

Donegal, Laois and Kerry have had less than 10 cases for nine weeks in a row, and Waterford for ten successive weeks.

