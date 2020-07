25 new jobs are being created in Wexford Town.

American company MTech Mobility is establishing its new European base at a 1,400 square meter facility which it has leased at Ardcavan Business Park.

The company which was founded in 2012 has its headquarters in Florida. It provides a lifecycle and repair service for mobile and IT devices used in the work place.

These new IDA jobs will be created over the next three years.

